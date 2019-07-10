Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Its Stake by $12.32 Million; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS MOST UNITS SOLD IN 2017 WERE BY THIRD-PARTY SELLERS; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 579,132 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp has 233 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet Asset Management Limited has 264,137 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Corp Ny owns 13,128 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. 215,657 are held by King Luther Capital Management Corp. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,595 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.63 million shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.15% or 814 shares in its portfolio. 1.54 million are held by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. First Commercial Bank holds 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 790 shares. Halsey Associate Ct reported 3.92% stake. New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,277 shares. Blackhill Capital reported 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90,872 shares to 113,824 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares to 56,111 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,682 shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).