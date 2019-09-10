Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Position by $461,380 as Stock Value Rose; Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Position in Merck & Co (MRK) as Shares Rose

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 40.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 151,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 218,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 370,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 10.98M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement; 07/03/2018 – EISAI: MERCK TO PAY UP TO $650M FOR OPTIONS THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 9,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 680,771 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $219.05M for 20.89 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,064 shares to 6,401 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 145,276 shares to 157,215 shares, valued at $21.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).