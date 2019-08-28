Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Holding; As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Bb&T Raised Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 481,576 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 80.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 106,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 239,321 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 132,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 3.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,828 shares to 882,336 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,165 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gyroscope Capital Management Limited owns 11,435 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West owns 48,437 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 389,672 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 4,059 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 3.89 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 12,386 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,964 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Maryland-based Profund Advsr has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.15% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 60,300 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3.23% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,818 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 12,247 shares. Smithfield Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,590 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) stated it has 2,141 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 7,726 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2.73 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd owns 770 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 550 shares. Da Davidson & Communication reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Etrade Cap Llc holds 15,899 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 80,320 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability. 56,000 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 66,322 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.46 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares to 886,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).