Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Armstrong Henry H Associates Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $101.94. About 6.41M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 121,608 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 75,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 1.14M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tekla Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.82% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 38,260 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 39,000 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 208,225 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 168,074 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cheviot Value Management Ltd Co owns 51,993 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 79,887 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 375,781 shares. Security Communications holds 0.02% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc has invested 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,400 shares to 600 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).