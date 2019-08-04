Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Position by $17.58 Million; Verizon Comm (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $461,085

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 135.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 259,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 595,158 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 7,815 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 363,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.47 million, down from 370,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon's Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon's ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn't going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 27/04/2018 – Verizon's Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 89,000 shares to 212,000 shares, valued at $51.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).