Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Capital Innovations Has Upped Its Position by $739,505 as Stock Price Rose; Autozone (AZO) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Position by $5.07 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $13.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1088.17. About 195,022 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.34. About 835,176 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 5,882 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Landscape Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,741 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Optimum Advsr reported 1,619 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Estabrook Management holds 3,543 shares. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 24,574 shares. 399 were reported by Assetmark. Lockheed Martin has invested 0.14% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va owns 2,522 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company has 206,342 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,031 shares. First Corporation In has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,050 shares. Dana Advsrs Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,792 shares. 573 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company. 12,730 are owned by Origin Asset Llp. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marshfield Assocs reported 119,568 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited owns 590 shares. 14,500 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 107,120 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 2,367 are held by Twin Tree L P. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 578 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,938 shares to 63,256 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

