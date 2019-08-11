Vulcan Matls Co (Put) (VMC) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Increased Position by $1.88 Million as Market Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) (VMC) by 30669.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 15,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 52 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 560,730 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,999 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Chem Fincl Bank holds 4,528 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Broadview Ltd owns 48,936 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 656,336 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.86% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 0.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,621 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,920 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.74% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Argent Tru holds 0.06% or 4,448 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 19,128 shares in its portfolio. Atika Management Ltd Com owns 32,500 shares. Brown Advisory owns 10,214 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 126,954 shares to 10,446 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 469 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,455 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co. Hwg Lp holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,651 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,940 shares. 3.75 million were reported by Lazard Asset. Hendershot Invs Inc invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.74% or 209,815 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 5.16% or 687,980 shares. Avenir accumulated 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Bailard owns 176,404 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mar Vista Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 3.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Epoch Invest Prns Inc invested in 1.94% or 2.34M shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 186,891 shares stake. 38,468 are held by Provise Gp. 3,908 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc reported 8,202 shares stake.

