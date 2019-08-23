Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Since Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 126 4.01 N/A 4.24 32.60 Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.81 N/A 0.14 51.97

Table 1 demonstrates Vulcan Materials Company and Tecnoglass Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tecnoglass Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Vulcan Materials Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vulcan Materials Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vulcan Materials Company and Tecnoglass Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Vulcan Materials Company has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Tecnoglass Inc.’s 2.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Vulcan Materials Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Tecnoglass Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Tecnoglass Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and Tecnoglass Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vulcan Materials Company’s consensus price target is $137.17, while its potential downside is -2.61%. Tecnoglass Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 consensus price target and a 31.94% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Tecnoglass Inc. is looking more favorable than Vulcan Materials Company, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vulcan Materials Company and Tecnoglass Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 14%. About 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Tecnoglass Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has 40.03% stronger performance while Tecnoglass Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Tecnoglass Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.