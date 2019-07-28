Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT), both competing one another are General Building Materials companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 121 3.88 N/A 3.96 32.81 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.97 N/A 0.26 14.05

Demonstrates Vulcan Materials Company and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vulcan Materials Company. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Vulcan Materials Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vulcan Materials Company and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vulcan Materials Company is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.27% for Vulcan Materials Company with consensus target price of $137.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.3% of Vulcan Materials Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Vulcan Materials Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.4% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 1% 6.32% 22.61% 22.76% 2.36% 31.41% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.