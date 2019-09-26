Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Touches $151.12 High on Sep, 26; Keycorp (KEY) SI Decreased By 1.71%

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) had a decrease of 1.71% in short interest. KEY’s SI was 14.57M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.71% from 14.83M shares previously. With 9.75M avg volume, 2 days are for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY)’s short sellers to cover KEY’s short positions. The SI to Keycorp’s float is 1.46%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 3.89M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $163.21 target or 8.00% above today's $151.12 share price. This indicates more upside for the $19.99B company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.12. About 277,722 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.91 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.59% above currents $17.85 stock price. KeyCorp had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 3.14% above currents $151.12 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.99 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.66 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 22.22 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.