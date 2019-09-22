Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Touches $149.80 High on Sep, 22; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased By $569,270 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $163.28 target or 9.00% above today’s $149.80 share price. This indicates more upside for the $19.82 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $163.28 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.78B more. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 1.11 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 4,379 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 96,798 shares with $12.60 million value, up from 92,419 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.35 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 22.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.05% above currents $149.8 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, September 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $16000 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Wednesday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Friday, July 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 2. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, September 19. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Two proposed projects cause concern for residents of Comal County – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Leavell Mgmt Inc has 0.96% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 40,266 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.42 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Ltd owns 1,400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 4.11M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd stated it has 4,607 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,718 shares. 243,831 were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,107 shares stake. Cambridge Research reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Electron Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.98% or 159,782 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset L P has 188,583 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) stake by 36,660 shares to 8,683 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 12,088 shares and now owns 43,624 shares. Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 6,221 shares. 114 are owned by Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc. Bright Rock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 93,735 shares. Moreover, Hellman Jordan Ma has 0.86% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,831 shares. 481,616 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Financial Mngmt Pro holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 1,700 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,200 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 7,586 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Psagot House Limited stated it has 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $15400 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.