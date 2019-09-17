Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Touches $148.63 High on Sep, 17; Marsico Capital Management Upped Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake By $1.53 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 27.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 15,145 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 70,678 shares with $7.17M value, up from 55,533 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 484,496 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16000 highest and $115 lowest target. $144.67’s average target is -2.66% below currents $148.63 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan initiated Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Longbow.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.86 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,260 shares. First In invested in 0.02% or 150 shares. 805 were reported by Carroll Assocs Incorporated. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10,631 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Atika Ltd Liability Corp owns 42,500 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 0.02% or 102,712 shares. King Luther Capital Management has 11,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 0.63% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.20M shares. Captrust Financial holds 5,061 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd reported 3,818 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated has 3,720 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 528,380 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 5,691 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Polar Asset Mgmt Partners holds 52,800 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.66 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.07 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $212,324 was bought by Lego Catherine P.