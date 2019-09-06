Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Reaches $144.79 High on Sep, 6; Monroe Capital (MRCC) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Monroe Capital has $15 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 36.14% above currents $10.1 stock price. Monroe Capital had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. See Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) latest ratings:

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $157.82 target or 9.00% above today’s $144.79 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.94 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $157.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.70 billion more. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $144.79. About 743,422 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc

Among 5 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $16000 highest and $115 lowest target. $141.60’s average target is -2.20% below currents $144.79 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of VMC in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Friday, July 26.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.94 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 34.17 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weitz Funds Analyst Corner: A Look at Construction Aggregates and Cement – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $222.37M for 21.29 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $204.14 million. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, gas and oil, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It has a 17.77 P/E ratio. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.35 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monroe Capital (MRCC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monroe Capital -2.3% as Q1 adjusted NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weighing The Week Ahead: Yield Curve Inversion And The Jackson Hole Agenda – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monroe Capital: Potentially Oversold With A 12.4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 66,385 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCC News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Monroe Capital Mml Clo Vi, Ltd; 20/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Closes $456.30 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation Transaction; 27/03/2018 – MONROE CAPITAL HIRES RYAN FLANDERS AS VICE PRESIDENT; 27/03/2018 – PE Wire: Monroe Capital appoints Vice President; 17/05/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Recapitalization of Atlas Sign Industries, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q-End Net Asset Value $13.49/Share; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Monroe Capital MML CLO Vl, Ltd./LLC; 08/05/2018 – Monroe Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 42 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – Monroe Capital Hires Karin Kovacic as Managing Director