Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Reaches $143.82 High on Sep, 4; FINGERMOTION (FNGR) SI Increased By 33.33%

FINGERMOTION INC (OTCMKTS:FNGR) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. FNGR’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 900 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 0 days are for FINGERMOTION INC (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s short sellers to cover FNGR’s short positions. It closed at $3.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $149.57 target or 4.00% above today’s $143.82 share price. This indicates more upside for the $18.83 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $149.57 PT is reached, the company will be worth $753.32M more. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 64,381 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -4.62% below currents $143.82 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy” on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 2.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $222.61 million for 21.15 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.83 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 33.94 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

FingerMotion, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mobile payment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $78.90 million. It offers mobile payment and recharge services; and mobile data services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also designs, develops, publishes, and operates mobile games.