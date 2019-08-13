Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Reaches $141.00 52-Week High; Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake By $356,022

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 118,000 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 137,779 last quarter. Ambac Finl Group Inc now has $858.64M valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 62,537 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) hit a new 52-week high and has $149.46 target or 6.00% above today’s $141.00 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.65 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $149.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.12B more. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 203,227 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.61 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.65 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 33.27 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Mngmt Ltd invested in 32,500 shares. Maple Cap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Southeast Asset Advsrs has 3,720 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,037 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 32,814 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,179 shares. Howard Management invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Odey Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. London Of Virginia accumulated 413,970 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.01% or 31,422 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 25,870 shares. Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.05% or 48,754 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.