Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Holding Held by Petroleum & Resources Corp; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc analyzed 10,212 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 4.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron's Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year's BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12M, up from 50,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 167,260 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 36,100 shares to 342,100 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,085 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

