Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Comparison side by side

Both Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 123 3.92 N/A 4.24 32.60 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.43 N/A 1.08 20.38

Table 1 highlights Vulcan Materials Company and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vulcan Materials Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Vulcan Materials Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than JELD-WEN Holding Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vulcan Materials Company and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company. Its rival JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 0.9 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vulcan Materials Company has an average price target of $137.17, and a -0.36% downside potential. Competitively JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has an average price target of $26, with potential upside of 42.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. looks more robust than Vulcan Materials Company as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vulcan Materials Company and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 98.9%. 0.1% are Vulcan Materials Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company was less bullish than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

Vulcan Materials Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.