Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vulcan Materials Company has 99.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Vulcan Materials Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vulcan Materials Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10.00% 5.20% Industry Average 2.54% 15.99% 6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Vulcan Materials Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company N/A 125 32.60 Industry Average 47.02M 1.85B 56.27

Vulcan Materials Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Vulcan Materials Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 5 2.83 Industry Average 0.00 2.21 2.27 2.67

With consensus target price of $137.17, Vulcan Materials Company has a potential downside of -3.22%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.30%. Based on the results given earlier, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vulcan Materials Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% Industry Average 4.06% 5.82% 17.90% 33.31% 18.77% 45.95%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company has weaker performance than Vulcan Materials Company’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Vulcan Materials Company’s rivals have 2.74 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vulcan Materials Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vulcan Materials Company.

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials Company has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vulcan Materials Company’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Vulcan Materials Company’s peers beat Vulcan Materials Company.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.