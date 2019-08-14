Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Comparing side by side

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials Company 124 3.96 N/A 4.24 32.60 Builders FirstSource Inc. 15 0.29 N/A 1.87 9.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vulcan Materials Company and Builders FirstSource Inc. Builders FirstSource Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Vulcan Materials Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vulcan Materials Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials Company 0.00% 10% 5.2% Builders FirstSource Inc. 0.00% 39.1% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Vulcan Materials Company is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vulcan Materials Company are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, Builders FirstSource Inc. has 1.9 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Builders FirstSource Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vulcan Materials Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vulcan Materials Company and Builders FirstSource Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials Company 0 1 6 2.86 Builders FirstSource Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -1.42% for Vulcan Materials Company with average target price of $137.17. Meanwhile, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential downside is -3.74%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vulcan Materials Company is looking more favorable than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Vulcan Materials Company shares and 92.9% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Vulcan Materials Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Builders FirstSource Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vulcan Materials Company 0.59% 0.61% 11.79% 36.98% 18.02% 40.03% Builders FirstSource Inc. -0.29% 1.3% 19.72% 32.36% -1.77% 57.47%

For the past year Vulcan Materials Company was less bullish than Builders FirstSource Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Vulcan Materials Company beats Builders FirstSource Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related products and services. This segmentÂ’s aggregates are used in publicly funded construction, such as highways, airports, and government buildings; and sold to federal, state, county, or municipal governments/agencies. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and consumers in the United States. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.