Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analysts See $1.70 EPS; REECE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (REECF) Shorts Down By 23.93%

REECE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REECF) had a decrease of 23.93% in short interest. REECF’s SI was 83,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.93% from 110,300 shares previously. It closed at $7.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. VMC’s profit would be $224.88 million giving it 22.00 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Vulcan Materials Company’s analysts see 14.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.59. About 278,675 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized services and products for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm offers specialized services and products for civil construction works, including water mains, sewerage, drainage, fire services, gas mains, and telecommunications; and specialized equipment, parts, and supplies for the commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.19% above currents $149.59 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18200 target in Thursday, September 19 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of VMC in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.3 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.