Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analysts See $1.49 EPS; First Light Asset Management Trimmed Neogenomics (NEO) Holding By $12.07 Million

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.49 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 21.14% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. VMC’s profit would be $195.38M giving it 22.79 P/E if the $1.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Vulcan Materials Company’s analysts see 223.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 405,634 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 603,577 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 34.13%. The First Light Asset Management Llc holds 1.60M shares with $32.83 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 270,945 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Among 3 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by First Analysis. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. Needham maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Needham has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 40,631 shares to 211,164 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 37,177 shares and now owns 131,559 shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,600 are held by Legacy Capital. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 1.88 million shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 2.52M shares stake. Fred Alger Management stated it has 48,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 1.79% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 1.21M shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 74,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 155 shares. 1.83 million were reported by Bank Of Mellon Corp. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Falcon Point Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 219,992 shares. 27,944 were reported by Etrade Mngmt Lc. Yorktown Management & Research Inc accumulated 17,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80M for 113.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 389,943 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 21,180 shares. Gabelli Funds stated it has 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 1 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 10,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Mercer Advisers reported 550 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Com has 0.33% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,482 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 1,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,159 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Leavell Invest Management invested in 66,459 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com holds 1.91% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 12.68M shares.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.81 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 34.48 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.