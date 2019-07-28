Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) to pay $0.31 on Sep 6, 2019; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position By $9.69 Million

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:VMC) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Vulcan Materials Co’s current price of $136.80 translates into 0.23% yield. Vulcan Materials Co’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 262.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 215,264 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 3.84%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 297,400 shares with $13.54 million value, up from 82,136 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mgmt reported 218,511 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.57 million shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.06% or 4,448 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 221,879 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 373 shares. Waterfront Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 175,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 8,954 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty holds 2.09M shares or 5.23% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt L P invested in 0.28% or 19,360 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Russo & Gardner accumulated 54,163 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 334,838 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,520 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.07 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 32.28 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J had bought 100,000 shares worth $4.30 million.

Among 11 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 23 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $52 target. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. On Tuesday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Cowen & Co. Wedbush maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $56 target. Bernstein maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd stated it has 471,845 shares or 4.15% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 0.06% or 147,665 shares. 51 are held by Sage Financial Gp. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc holds 1.44% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 29,143 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Washington Bancshares has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.15% stake. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Community Tru Company accumulated 166,376 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 104,822 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Frontline Ltd stake by 136,892 shares to 3.29 million valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 226,000 shares and now owns 22,500 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.