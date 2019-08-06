Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) to pay $0.31 on Sep 6, 2019; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:VMC) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Vulcan Materials Co’s current price of $137.58 translates into 0.23% yield. Vulcan Materials Co’s dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 1.02M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 8.43% above currents $83.16 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9400 target in Thursday, July 18 report. See Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lagoda Inv Mngmt L P reported 639 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,008 shares. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 241,657 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt reported 119,658 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 69,507 shares. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,230 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fulton State Bank Na stated it has 17,967 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 172,134 shares. 25,721 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,050 shares.

The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $146.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 51.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow maintained the shares of VMC in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, July 2. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.07 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 32.46 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.