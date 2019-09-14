Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stake Held by Howard Capital Management; Angies List (ANGI) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.25 Million

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 968,837 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.04M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,757 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 120,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 4,362 shares. 756,972 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Co Ltd Co. Everence Cap Management stated it has 2,520 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has 4.11 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. 77,194 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Amica Mutual Ins reported 4,045 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Strs Ohio invested in 4,046 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 3,720 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

