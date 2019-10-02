Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Raised Its Holding by $2.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $3.41 Million; Stock Declined

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 20,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 174,476 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.96M, up from 154,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $144.83. About 226,667 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $364.63. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Increased An Energizing 125% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,741 shares to 382,571 shares, valued at $32.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,722 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weitz Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.73% or 318,010 shares. California-based Reilly Fincl has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 200,197 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 107 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,064 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 21,589 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate owns 14,945 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 38,536 shares. Broadview Limited Co accumulated 1.03% or 24,286 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Co reported 808,391 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 112 shares. 61,854 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. 1,200 were reported by Monetary Grp. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 806,987 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J Company stated it has 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 30,576 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Communications holds 12,360 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,789 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson & holds 93,853 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt accumulated 77,345 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 206,039 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.07% or 9,850 shares. 4,449 were reported by Cambridge. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,652 shares. Assetmark accumulated 8,209 shares. First Washington invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,234 were reported by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 2.8% or 14,484 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Difficulties for Boeing Stock Are Priced In – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Recession Red Flags? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.12 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.