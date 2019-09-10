Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Market Value Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Increased Its Position; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Stake in Dril Quip (DRQ) Trimmed by $19.68 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27 million, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.38. About 24,500 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 437,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 451,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 8,484 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 49,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Communications reported 0.06% stake. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bb&T holds 10,183 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cornerstone reported 61 shares. Pension Ser has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Utah Retirement System reported 0.06% stake. Cwm Ltd Co invested in 0% or 245 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,019 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Profund Advsr Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,479 shares. 5,613 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Morgan Stanley reported 2.97 million shares. 3,543 are held by Estabrook Capital Management.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 261,274 shares to 436,810 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 165,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,687 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Blackrock has 5.47M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old National National Bank In has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 726,638 shares. Shine Advisory Serv has 1,036 shares. Parkside National Bank & invested in 0% or 69 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.32% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Atlanta Mgmt L L C invested in 453,296 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested in 292,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 153,742 are held by Raymond James Associates. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 1.23 million shares. 5,060 were reported by Bankshares.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.