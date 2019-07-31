vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.97 N/A -0.73 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 32 38.52 N/A -5.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -130% -49.6%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.63 beta, while its volatility is 463.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 257.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 78% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -3.22% -20.49% -26.35% -37.33% -31.26% -35.66%

For the past year Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.