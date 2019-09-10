vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.87 N/A -0.73 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -3.65 and its 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 264.99% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.