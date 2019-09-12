vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.41 N/A -0.73 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -3.65 beta. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 212.50% at a $5 average target price. On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 229.25% and its average target price is $24.2. The data provided earlier shows that Viking Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 65.4%. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.