vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.80 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 43.39 N/A -6.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 282.06%. On the other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 41.36% and its average price target is $77. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 92.97% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.