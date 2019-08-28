vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.09 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta and it is 20.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 270.37% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 302.30% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than vTv Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.