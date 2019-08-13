vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.91 N/A -0.73 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 15.77 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -3.65 beta. REGENXBIO Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 275.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 89.1% respectively. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.