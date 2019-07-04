vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.64 N/A -0.73 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.81 N/A -0.51 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A -3.63 beta means vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 463.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 252.11% upside potential. Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 7.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -44.91% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.