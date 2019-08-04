vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We will be contrasting the differences between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.61 N/A -0.73 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

A -3.65 beta means vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 465.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 284.62% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.