vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.61 N/A -0.73 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 52.50 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 208.64%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 136.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 42.4%. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

