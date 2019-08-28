vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 270.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13% stronger performance.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.