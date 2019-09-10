vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.82 N/A -0.73 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -3.65 beta. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 267.65% at a $5 average target price. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 79.09% and its average target price is $18.5. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.