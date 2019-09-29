vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 7.84 N/A -0.73 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% IMV Inc. 1,480,917,088.04% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and IMV Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 242.47% and an $5 consensus price target. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 300.00% and its consensus price target is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.