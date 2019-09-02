vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.80 N/A -0.73 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.62 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.06% for vTv Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 13.72% respectively. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.