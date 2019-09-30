vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

We are contrasting vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.50M -0.73 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 668,026,158.50% 18.1% -111.3% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,066,966,592.70% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -3.65 and it happens to be 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 21.5 Current Ratio and a 21.5 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 242.47% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 21% respectively. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.32%. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.