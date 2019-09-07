vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 115.48 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 465.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ArQule Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 270.37%. Competitively the average target price of ArQule Inc. is $7.69, which is potential -17.49% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 77.4%. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of ArQule Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.