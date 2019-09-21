vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Both vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 13.4 and 13.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 218.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. Comparatively, 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.