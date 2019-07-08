vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparing side by side

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.70 N/A -0.73 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 0.58 3.85

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 42.6% 41.3%

Risk and Volatility

A -3.63 beta indicates that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 463.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 32.4 and has 32.4 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 249.65% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2% and 11.6% respectively. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 69.32%. Competitively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -3.62% -4.03% -10.56% -10.92% 36.34% 29.25%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.