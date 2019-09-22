vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Contrasting side by side

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 210.71 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -3.65. uniQure N.V.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given vTv Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

$5 is vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 218.47%. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 65.63% and its average price target is $77. Based on the data given earlier, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors uniQure N.V. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.