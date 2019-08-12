vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparing side by side

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 270.37% and an $5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 20% respectively. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 47.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.