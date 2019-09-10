vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Contrasting side by side

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.82 N/A -0.73 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 2.29 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.3. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 267.65% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.3% and 71.6%. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Surface Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.