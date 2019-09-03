vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 88.27 N/A -1.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -165.8% -80.4%

Volatility and Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta, while its volatility is 465.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 282.06% upside potential. Competitively Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has an average target price of $13.4, with potential upside of 212.35%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ocular Therapeutix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55.8% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. About 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.75% 0.65% 24.66% 22.05% -14.68% 16.83%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ocular Therapeutix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.