vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has vTv Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.10% -111.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing vTv Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

With consensus price target of $5, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 267.65%. The competitors have a potential upside of 137.53%. Given vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -3.65 and its 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.