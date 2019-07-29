vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.62 N/A -0.73 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A -3.63 beta indicates that vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 463.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 262.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.