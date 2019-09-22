vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparing side by side

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -3.65 beta. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for vTv Therapeutics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 218.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.